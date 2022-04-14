PickleCharts Token (PCC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PickleCharts Token (PCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PickleCharts Token (PCC) Information PickleCharts Token (PCC) is the native utility token powering Pickle Charts, a revolutionary DeFi trading platform designed to solve critical challenges in decentralized finance. Built on Binance Smart Chain with a fixed supply of 20 million tokens, PCC features enterprise-grade security with a 9.6/10 security score and 98% bot protection effectiveness. The platform combines real-time honeypot detection with 99.7% accuracy, comprehensive token analytics, interactive wallet bubble maps, and advanced security tools. PCC employs a deflationary tokenomics model with a 3% tax on LP sells only, automatically distributing rewards to stakers while burning tokens to reduce supply. The project features professional 2-year team vesting, anti-bot protection mechanisms, and multiple utility layers including premium platform access, enhanced analytics, token promotion opportunities, and roadmap participation for involved users. Official Website: https://picklecharts.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1F6fLnWckMWS67stkRP8sGcATZ4XuTJZT/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=112710601218202260378&rtpof=true&sd=true Buy PCC Now!

PickleCharts Token (PCC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PickleCharts Token (PCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 19.86M $ 19.86M $ 19.86M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 137.35K $ 137.35K $ 137.35K All-Time High: $ 0.00764956 $ 0.00764956 $ 0.00764956 All-Time Low: $ 0.00690687 $ 0.00690687 $ 0.00690687 Current Price: $ 0.00691719 $ 0.00691719 $ 0.00691719 Learn more about PickleCharts Token (PCC) price

PickleCharts Token (PCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PickleCharts Token (PCC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PCC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PCC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PCC's tokenomics, explore PCC token's live price!

PCC Price Prediction Want to know where PCC might be heading? Our PCC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PCC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!