Discover key insights into PickleVault (PICKLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PickleVault (PICKLE) Information

The most sophisticated supply shock in sports card history. Perfect distribution. Wealthy holders. Systematic accumulation. The stars have aligned for the ultimate supply crunch. You buy $PICKLE, the vault accrues fees, the fees are used to purchase more Ben Johns Rookie Cards, the value of the vault grows.

More funds raised -> more cards purchased -> lower float -> higher vault value

Yeah. It's going to be huge.

Official Website:
https://picklevault.org/

PickleVault (PICKLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PickleVault (PICKLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 533.59K
Total Supply:
$ 410.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 410.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 533.59K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00148709
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00124596
Current Price:
$ 0.00130145
PickleVault (PICKLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PickleVault (PICKLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PICKLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PICKLE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.