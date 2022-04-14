Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pigeon Tech (GOVAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) Information Pigeon Tech v6.9 is revolutionizing surveillance with next-gen AI. Imagine birds secretly integrated with advanced tech—turning the ‘birds aren’t real’ meme into a groundbreaking reality. This isn’t just a meme upgrade; it’s the future of surveillance, blending nature and innovation. With this AI-powered shift, industries from security to data collection will face massive disruption. The future is now, and it’s smarter, faster, and hidden in plain sight. Get ready for the tech revolution! Official Website: https://govai.meme Buy GOVAI Now!

Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 415.95K
Total Supply: $ 999.83M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 415.95K
All-Time High: $ 0.0086572
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00041601

Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOVAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOVAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOVAI's tokenomics, explore GOVAI token's live price!

