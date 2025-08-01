PIGEONS Price (PIGEONS)
PIGEONS (PIGEONS) is currently trading at 0.00153717 USD with a market cap of $ 490.09K USD. PIGEONS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PIGEONS to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of PIGEONS to USD was $ -0.000376401838132696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PIGEONS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PIGEONS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PIGEONS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000376401838132696
|-19.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PIGEONS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.23%
-19.67%
-47.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PIGEONS is a community-driven token launched on the XRP Ledger. Originally conceived as a satirical memecoin, it has grown organically through its strong online presence and active community. The token has gained visibility via a gold verification badge on X (formerly Twitter) and has reached a market cap of over $360,000. PIGEONS currently serves no formal utility and exists primarily as a cultural and social token within the XRP ecosystem.
