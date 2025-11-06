PigeonToken (PIQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000018 24H Low $ 0.0000019 24H High All Time High $ 0.00000362 Lowest Price $ 0.00000103 Price Change (1H) +1.52% Price Change (1D) +0.74% Price Change (7D) -17.84%

PigeonToken (PIQ) real-time price is $0.00000183. Over the past 24 hours, PIQ traded between a low of $ 0.0000018 and a high of $ 0.0000019, showing active market volatility. PIQ's all-time high price is $ 0.00000362, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000103.

In terms of short-term performance, PIQ has changed by +1.52% over the past hour, +0.74% over 24 hours, and -17.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PigeonToken (PIQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.52K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.52K Circulation Supply 15.00B Total Supply 15,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PigeonToken is $ 27.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PIQ is 15.00B, with a total supply of 15000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.52K.