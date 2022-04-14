PIGU (PIGU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PIGU (PIGU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PIGU (PIGU) Information PIGU is a memecoin launched on the Sui blockchain, designed to raise awareness of Sui's innovative technology and builder community. Unlike other projects, PIGU takes a fun and lighthearted approach, using its clumsy and charming mascot to engage users through high-quality animations and memes. The goal is to make blockchain technology more approachable by highlighting the unique features of Sui in a relatable, entertaining way. By leveraging humor and creativity, PIGU helps with bridging the gap between the blockchain world and everyday users, making it easier for newcomers to understand and appreciate what Sui has to offer. Official Website: https://www.pigu.world/ Buy PIGU Now!

PIGU (PIGU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PIGU (PIGU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 289.48K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 289.48K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

PIGU (PIGU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PIGU (PIGU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIGU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIGU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIGU's tokenomics, explore PIGU token's live price!

PIGU Price Prediction Want to know where PIGU might be heading? Our PIGU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PIGU token's Price Prediction now!

