Pik (PIK) Tokenomics

Pik (PIK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pik (PIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:23:27 (UTC+8)
USD

Pik (PIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pik (PIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 398.16K
$ 398.16K$ 398.16K
Total Supply:
$ 990.55M
$ 990.55M$ 990.55M
Circulating Supply:
$ 990.55M
$ 990.55M$ 990.55M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 398.16K
$ 398.16K$ 398.16K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00063243
$ 0.00063243$ 0.00063243
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00018532
$ 0.00018532$ 0.00018532
Current Price:
$ 0.000402
$ 0.000402$ 0.000402

Pik (PIK) Information

pik.fun is an on-chain prediction market platform built on Solana blockchain. We provide fast, transparent, and decentralized price prediction services where users can predict whether cryptocurrency prices will go up or down within 1-15 minute timeframes. Our platform utilizes Pyth Network oracles for real-time, accurate price feeds and ensures instant payouts through smart contracts. Users can participate in quick prediction rounds on various cryptocurrencies and receive immediate settlements based on actual market movements. The platform combines the excitement of short-term price action with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Official Website:
https://pik.fun
Whitepaper:
https://docs.pik.fun

Pik (PIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pik (PIK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PIK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PIK's tokenomics, explore PIK token's live price!

PIK Price Prediction

Want to know where PIK might be heading? Our PIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy