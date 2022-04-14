PiKL (PIKL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PiKL (PIKL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PiKL (PIKL) Information PiKL's mission is to revolutionize the memecoin space by becoming a top-tier memecoin on the Cardano blockchain. We are dedicated to building a vibrant, inclusive community that drives innovation and adoption in web3 and cryptocurrency. Our goal is to break through traditional barriers, offering a platform that entertains, educates, and empowers users to engage with blockchain technology in a fun and meaningful way. By leveraging our community's strength, PiKL aims to set new standards, moving beyond speculation to create lasting value. Official Website: https://www.projectpikl.com/ Buy PIKL Now!

PiKL (PIKL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 933.90M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.41K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

PiKL (PIKL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PiKL (PIKL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIKL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIKL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIKL's tokenomics, explore PIKL token's live price!

PIKL Price Prediction
Our PIKL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

