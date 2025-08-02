What is PIM PIMLING (PIM)

Pim is the eternally optimistic and cheerful character from Smiling Friends Inc., where he works alongside his best friend Charlie to spread happiness throughout the world. Known for his pink appearance, infectious positivity, and unwavering kindness, Pim has become a beloved icon of joy in the crypto space. In the show, Pim revolves around the surreal misadventures of a small charity and its four employees dedicated to spreading happiness.

PIM PIMLING (PIM) Resource Official Website

PIM PIMLING (PIM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PIM PIMLING (PIM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIM token's extensive tokenomics now!