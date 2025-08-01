What is Pineapple Cat (PICA)

Pineapple Cat (PICA) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the viral social media trend of cats wearing pineapple hats. The project’s purpose is to encourage people to create and share more Pineapple Cat content, spreading the trend globally, while also onboarding new users into the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency in a fun and approachable way. Pineapple Cat leverages its ecosystem to blend internet culture with crypto adoption. The project features a dedicated app that allows users to create and share Pineapple Cat memes, fostering creativity and participation. Beyond its memetic appeal, $PICA actively contributes to cat shelters, making a tangible real-world impact by supporting animal welfare. Pineapple Cat is more than just a token; it’s a movement aimed at combining humor, community, and crypto to engage a global audience while making a difference.

Pineapple Cat (PICA) Resource Official Website

Pineapple Cat (PICA) Tokenomics

