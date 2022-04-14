PinEye (PINEYE) Tokenomics
PinEye is a platform with an Ecosystem to empower individuals by helping them discover and unlock their full potential.
PinEye word got derived from Pineal Gland known as third-eye. One of the major Chakra in human bodies. Concept of that, comes from being enrich in both aspects of humans life, Financial & Mindset.
Therefore PinEye aims to create an All-in-One ecosystem combination of Gaming, Social Trading, Academy (Learn To Earn) , Staking, NFT, Web.3 and Charity. To achieve the biggest interactive community in the PinEye School of Life.
Understanding the tokenomics of PinEye (PINEYE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PINEYE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PINEYE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
