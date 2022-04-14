Ping Dog (PING) Tokenomics
Ping Dog (PING) Information
A cute little dog on the solana blockchain $ping
Welcome to my world! I’m a cute little dog with soft pink fur and a heart full of excitement.
My tail is always wagging with happiness, but don't let the cuteness fool you, i've got a fierce side too! Whether you're here for fun, or something a little wilder, I'm your loyal companion in the brightest universe you've ever seen.
Your support and the way you’ve embraced my third child means the world to me. The vision is clear, and the ambition is limitless! Thank you for an incredible first week of Ping - this is just the beginning, with so much more to come!
Ping Dog (PING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ping Dog (PING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ping Dog (PING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ping Dog (PING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PING's tokenomics, explore PING token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.