What is Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY)

Pinky the Pineapple is our meme-based cryptocurrency project built on Solana. It features "Pinky," a quirky pineapple character, as its mascot, and embraces humor and community-driven content as core elements of its brand. We aim to engage a global audience through social media-driven virality and grassroots marketing. Key Details: Token Name: Pinky the Pineapple Symbol: PINKY Total Supply: 1000000000 Contract Address: BkvnWerVaa6NYvPAdeX5kBsGhCRjDnUUutAa5KbUvJwJ Blockchain Network: Solana Core Utility: Primarily community-driven, focused on meme culture and online engagement. Community Engagement: Social media campaigns, future NFT collectibles, and interactive events designed to promote a strong, decentralized community. The Pinky the Pineapple project is designed with light-hearted fun at its center, but it maintains transparency and aims to develop a lasting ecosystem that in the future will reward its supporters through unique token utilities, staking opportunities, and NFT interactions. Despite its meme coin origins, the project plans for sustainable growth through continuous community involvement and partnerships.

Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) Resource Official Website

Pinky the Pineapple (PINKY) Tokenomics

