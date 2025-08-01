What is Pinto (PINTO)

Pinto is low volatility money built on Base. The term stablecoin gives people the wrong idea. Whereas sufficiently collateralized stablecoins are in fact stable coins, they are not money. Money has endogenous value. Money is volatile in nature. Our goal is to create money with endogenous value because of its censorship resistance, capital efficiency, and low volatility. Pinto is not intended to create perfect stability. The stablecoin trilemma clearly states that censorship resistance and capital efficiency (i.e., low carrying costs) come at the cost of ideal price stability. However, there is certainly some sufficiently low level of volatility below which a censorship-resistant money with competitive carrying costs would compete with centralized stablecoins. Stablecoin out. Low volatility money in.

