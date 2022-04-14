Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pinto Coin ($PINTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Information $PINTO is positioning itself as Africa’s leading token, powered by the cultural reach of FatboyAnimations, one of the continent’s most influential digital creators, with over 2M followers on TikTok and 800K on Instagram. Built on Solana, $PINTO blends internet humor, community participation, and accessible tools to engage and reward a new generation of African users entering Web3. With a mission rooted in culture and real-world impact, the project also channels part of its momentum toward charitable initiatives that support local communities. Led by a founder featured in Forbes, CNN, BBC, and Meta, $PINTO represents a new kind of Web3 movement, where memes meet meaning. Official Website: https://pintocoin.xyz/ Buy $PINTO Now!

Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pinto Coin ($PINTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 404.43K $ 404.43K $ 404.43K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 404.43K $ 404.43K $ 404.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00051594 $ 0.00051594 $ 0.00051594 All-Time Low: $ 0.00037475 $ 0.00037475 $ 0.00037475 Current Price: $ 0.00040455 $ 0.00040455 $ 0.00040455 Learn more about Pinto Coin ($PINTO) price

Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pinto Coin ($PINTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $PINTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $PINTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $PINTO's tokenomics, explore $PINTO token's live price!

$PINTO Price Prediction Want to know where $PINTO might be heading? Our $PINTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $PINTO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!