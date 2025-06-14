What is PiP (PIP)

PiP is the liquid mascot of the HyperLiquid ecosystem. Although PiP is smol, it knows that even the tiniest PiP can create waves of change, bringing liquid vibes with a splash of playfulness. PiP, who speaks fluent Pipanese, is all about spreading joy and friendliness. Whether diving into PiP's stream of consciousness or making a splash in the crypto community, PiP embodies the essence of being hyperliquid with freshness and originality. Join PiP’s journey and let’s ride the waves together💧

PiP (PIP) Resource Official Website

PiP (PIP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PiP (PIP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIP token's extensive tokenomics now!