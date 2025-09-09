PIPCAT (PIPCAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00016187 $ 0.00016187 $ 0.00016187 24H Low $ 0.00034237 $ 0.00034237 $ 0.00034237 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00016187$ 0.00016187 $ 0.00016187 24H High $ 0.00034237$ 0.00034237 $ 0.00034237 All Time High $ 0.00083608$ 0.00083608 $ 0.00083608 Lowest Price $ 0.00016187$ 0.00016187 $ 0.00016187 Price Change (1H) -6.56% Price Change (1D) -2.96% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

PIPCAT (PIPCAT) real-time price is $0.00022284. Over the past 24 hours, PIPCAT traded between a low of $ 0.00016187 and a high of $ 0.00034237, showing active market volatility. PIPCAT's all-time high price is $ 0.00083608, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00016187.

In terms of short-term performance, PIPCAT has changed by -6.56% over the past hour, -2.96% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PIPCAT (PIPCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 224.21K$ 224.21K $ 224.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 224.21K$ 224.21K $ 224.21K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,836,901.804456 999,836,901.804456 999,836,901.804456

The current Market Cap of PIPCAT is $ 224.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PIPCAT is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999836901.804456. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.21K.