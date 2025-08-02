What is PIPE (PIPE)

PIPE is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain, designed to honor the Pi community and promote the Pi narrative globally. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and a fair launch on Pump.fun, PIPE aims to secure Tier 1 exchange listings and position itself among the top 500 tokens by market capitalization. Memecoins have become a significant phenomenon in the cryptocurrency landscape, blending internet culture with blockchain technology. PIPE seeks to build upon this trend by creating a token that not only entertains but also pays tribute to the Pi community, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

PIPE (PIPE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PIPE (PIPE) Tokenomics

