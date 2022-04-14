pipi the cat (PIPI) Tokenomics
pipi the cat (PIPI) Information
Pipi, Pepe's Cat is a community-driven meme coin on the Solana blockchain. It was created as a fun tokenized asset for fans of meme culture and crypto to collectively support.
The PIPI token has no core utility beyond being a digital collectible and store of value for holders in the community. Its value is derived purely from viral marketing efforts and community-building activities.
The goal is to build an engaged group of Pipi supporters who find entertainment and connection through holding and trading PIPI, participating in community channels, collecting branded NFTs, and attending real-world events.
Pipi aims to embody the lighthearted and humorous spirit of meme culture. It does not have any technological innovations or complex features. The focus is on organic community growth, creative marketing, fostering a welcoming environment, and collaborating with members to shape the direction of the project.
pipi the cat (PIPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
pipi the cat (PIPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of pipi the cat (PIPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIPI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIPI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
