Pirate Dice Price (BOOTY)
Pirate Dice (BOOTY) is currently trading at 0.00257788 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOOTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BOOTY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOOTY price information.
During today, the price change of Pirate Dice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pirate Dice to USD was $ -0.0006419934.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pirate Dice to USD was $ -0.0006826667.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pirate Dice to USD was $ -0.001136216417008646.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006419934
|-24.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006826667
|-26.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001136216417008646
|-30.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pirate Dice: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.95%
-20.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pirate Dice is a yield farming solution deployed on polygon and a haeven for digital pirates and degens alike. Our token is the BOOTY token. Because all self respecting pirates are only in search of the booty. Stake in our yield farm and earn tokens. The BOOTY token is the key to the pirate underworld and is required if you want to participate in pirate games. Rewards are earned at a rate of 1 BOOTY per block. Total supply will be capped at 1,000,000 tokens.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pirate Dice (BOOTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOOTY token's extensive tokenomics now!
