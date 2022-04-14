Pirate Dice (BOOTY) Tokenomics
Pirate Dice (BOOTY) Information
Pirate Dice is a yield farming solution deployed on polygon and a haeven for digital pirates and degens alike. Our token is the BOOTY token. Because all self respecting pirates are only in search of the booty. Stake in our yield farm and earn tokens. The BOOTY token is the key to the pirate underworld and is required if you want to participate in pirate games.
Rewards are earned at a rate of 1 BOOTY per block. Total supply will be capped at 1,000,000 tokens.
Pirate Dice (BOOTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pirate Dice (BOOTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pirate Dice (BOOTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pirate Dice (BOOTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOOTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOOTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOOTY's tokenomics, explore BOOTY token's live price!
BOOTY Price Prediction
Want to know where BOOTY might be heading? Our BOOTY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.