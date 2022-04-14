Pirate Dice (BOOTY) Information

Pirate Dice is a yield farming solution deployed on polygon and a haeven for digital pirates and degens alike. Our token is the BOOTY token. Because all self respecting pirates are only in search of the booty. Stake in our yield farm and earn tokens. The BOOTY token is the key to the pirate underworld and is required if you want to participate in pirate games.

Rewards are earned at a rate of 1 BOOTY per block. Total supply will be capped at 1,000,000 tokens.