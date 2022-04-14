Piteas (PTS) Tokenomics
Piteas (PTS) Information
What is the project about? First Optimal & Productive Dex Aggregator on Pulsechain.
What makes your project unique? Piteas serves as a dex aggregator that leverages the latest in swap technology. By integrating multiple DEXs, our platform provides users with access to the vast pools of the most widely used DeFi protocols, amounting to billions of dollars in liquidity. With our advanced routing algorithm, Piteas ensures the best price, lowest slippage, and highest returns for each transaction.
History of your project. The Piteas project initiated its transition process in May 2023 and dex aggregator protocol was launched in July 2023.
What’s next for your project? The DEX protocol is planned to be launched on multiple networks and several side features are also scheduled for release.
What can your token be used for? The PTS Token, which will serve as the governance and utility token for Piteas, is designed to have limited supply and be resistant to manipulations.
Piteas (PTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Piteas (PTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Piteas (PTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Piteas (PTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PTS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PTS's tokenomics, explore PTS token's live price!
PTS Price Prediction
Want to know where PTS might be heading? Our PTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.