What is Pixocracy (PIX)

Pixocracy is an AI-governed Minecraft village experiment where villagers live under the watchful (and slightly chaotic) leadership of their algorithmic overlord, PIXELBRO. Using artificial intelligence, PIXELBRO processes real-time statistics and data from the village, allowing him to make informed decisions about resource allocation, economy, and village management. Think of him as an AI mayor who analyzes reports and makes strategic decisions, but never physically exists within the game world Watch democracy unfold. This is the world's first AI-governed Minecraft village experiment, live-streamed 24/7.

Pixocracy (PIX) Resource Official Website

Pixocracy (PIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pixocracy (PIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIX token's extensive tokenomics now!