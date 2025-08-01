Planet Finance Price (AQUA)
Planet Finance (AQUA) is currently trading at 1.85 USD with a market cap of $ 165.17K USD. AQUA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AQUA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AQUA price information.
During today, the price change of Planet Finance to USD was $ -0.079734562750812.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Planet Finance to USD was $ +0.3583731200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Planet Finance to USD was $ +0.2542288500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Planet Finance to USD was $ +0.4948067992313964.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.079734562750812
|-4.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3583731200
|+19.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2542288500
|+13.74%
|90 Days
|$ +0.4948067992313964
|+36.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Planet Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
-4.14%
+0.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Planet is a decentralized financial protocol consisting of different planets, each their own application, designed to enable anyone to freely activate their capital. Planet enables access to open, decentralized financial services. AQUA is the governance token for Planet. It has an absolute max supply of 100,000 AQUA. Roughly half of all protocol fees earned are used to buy & burn AQUA.
