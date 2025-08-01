What is Plants VS Ronke (PVR)

Plants vs Ronke (PVR) Grow. Defend. Earn. Plants vs Ronke is a click-to-earn farming and defense game built on the Ronin blockchain, inspired by the classic "Plants vs Undead" — but with an upgraded token economy, no LE system, and full ownership of NFTs. Players plant Seed NFTs or temporary crops, water and protect them using farming items, defend against random weather or enemy events, and harvest $PVR tokens. Own Land NFTs to earn passive income when others water your land. Upgrade your Farm Slots, boost your hashpower, and stake your way to long-term rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Plants VS Ronke (PVR) Resource Official Website

Plants VS Ronke (PVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Plants VS Ronke (PVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PVR token's extensive tokenomics now!