Plata Network Price (PLATA)
Plata Network (PLATA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 35.51K USD. PLATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PLATA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLATA price information.
During today, the price change of Plata Network to USD was $ -0.001394116516621883.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plata Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plata Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plata Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001394116516621883
|-93.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plata Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.33%
-93.49%
-10.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plata Network is a unique, pioneer project of the MultiversX blockchain (formerly Elrond Network), that merges the worlds of motorsport and blockchain technology. The project emphasizes the use of MultiversX ESDTs (eStandard Digital Tokens), NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens) and Staking Rewards, but also Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes, encouraging users to take their digital assets to the next level. Furthermore, Plata Network is part of the larger MultiversX ecosystem, which supports a variety of projects and initiatives. This interconnectedness allows the project to leverage the strengths of the MultiversX community while contributing to its growth and diversity by pioneering heritage. In summary, Plata Network represents an innovative intersection of motorsport and blockchain technology, offering users a fresh approach to digital assets. Invitation to dive deeper, after this Pit Stop, into our X Community!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Plata Network (PLATA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLATA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLATA to VND
₫--
|1 PLATA to AUD
A$--
|1 PLATA to GBP
￡--
|1 PLATA to EUR
€--
|1 PLATA to USD
$--
|1 PLATA to MYR
RM--
|1 PLATA to TRY
₺--
|1 PLATA to JPY
¥--
|1 PLATA to ARS
ARS$--
|1 PLATA to RUB
₽--
|1 PLATA to INR
₹--
|1 PLATA to IDR
Rp--
|1 PLATA to KRW
₩--
|1 PLATA to PHP
₱--
|1 PLATA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PLATA to BRL
R$--
|1 PLATA to CAD
C$--
|1 PLATA to BDT
৳--
|1 PLATA to NGN
₦--
|1 PLATA to UAH
₴--
|1 PLATA to VES
Bs--
|1 PLATA to CLP
$--
|1 PLATA to PKR
Rs--
|1 PLATA to KZT
₸--
|1 PLATA to THB
฿--
|1 PLATA to TWD
NT$--
|1 PLATA to AED
د.إ--
|1 PLATA to CHF
Fr--
|1 PLATA to HKD
HK$--
|1 PLATA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PLATA to MXN
$--
|1 PLATA to PLN
zł--
|1 PLATA to RON
лв--
|1 PLATA to SEK
kr--
|1 PLATA to BGN
лв--
|1 PLATA to HUF
Ft--
|1 PLATA to CZK
Kč--
|1 PLATA to KWD
د.ك--
|1 PLATA to ILS
₪--