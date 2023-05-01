Platform of meme coins (PAYU) Tokenomics
The most catchy memecoin out there that anyone can win.
PAYU is the first decentralized meme coin. It belongs entirely to the community. You can earn daily earnings by staking your meme coins on the PAYU Stake platform. We now support 7 big meme coins.
You can shop online and buy digital products by connecting your web3 wallet with PAYU Store. All you have to do is connect your Metamask or Trust Wallet with web3.
Understanding the tokenomics of Platform of meme coins (PAYU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAYU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAYU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.