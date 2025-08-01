What is PLATH ($PLATH)

PLATH is a meme coin with a charitable purpose to support the endangered Platypus. PLATH donate to conservation efforts to support platypuses at market cap milestones. PLATH have adopted a growing number Platypuses from the WWF and have a charity road map with set goals to support research into conservation efforts with Platypus sanctuary's. PLATH is also a fun meme, with various different characters in our unique style drawn by the artist on our team. The team at PLATH have developed NFT's, which are verified by tensor.trade.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PLATH ($PLATH) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PLATH ($PLATH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PLATH ($PLATH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $PLATH token's extensive tokenomics now!