PLATH ($PLATH) Tokenomics
PLATH ($PLATH) Information
PLATH is a meme coin with a charitable purpose to support the endangered Platypus. PLATH donate to conservation efforts to support platypuses at market cap milestones. PLATH have adopted a growing number Platypuses from the WWF and have a charity road map with set goals to support research into conservation efforts with Platypus sanctuary's.
PLATH is also a fun meme, with various different characters in our unique style drawn by the artist on our team. The team at PLATH have developed NFT's, which are verified by tensor.trade.
PLATH ($PLATH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PLATH ($PLATH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PLATH ($PLATH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PLATH ($PLATH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $PLATH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $PLATH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $PLATH's tokenomics, explore $PLATH token's live price!
$PLATH Price Prediction
Want to know where $PLATH might be heading? Our $PLATH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.