Playbux (PBUX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00070995 24H High $ 0.00081117 All Time High $ 0.388009 Lowest Price $ 0.00009001 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +1.72% Price Change (7D) +47.64%

Playbux (PBUX) real-time price is $0.00074912. Over the past 24 hours, PBUX traded between a low of $ 0.00070995 and a high of $ 0.00081117, showing active market volatility. PBUX's all-time high price is $ 0.388009, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009001.

In terms of short-term performance, PBUX has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +1.72% over 24 hours, and +47.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Playbux (PBUX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 295.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 301.85K Circulation Supply 386.85M Total Supply 395,760,192.33

The current Market Cap of Playbux is $ 295.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PBUX is 386.85M, with a total supply of 395760192.33. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 301.85K.