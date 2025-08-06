PlayCat Price (PCAT)
PlayCat (PCAT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of PlayCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlayCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlayCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlayCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PlayCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-1.16%
-53.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
layCat is a cross-chain native IP built on SONY Chain (Soneium) + Chainlink CCIP, celebrating Japanese creativity through community-driven storytelling. As an open IP mascot with modular culture layers, it pioneers protocol-native narrative evolution. All tokens are fair-launched via Four.meme's bonding curve, with zero pre-sales or team allocations. Multi-chain governance empowers creators to co-build the "Playverse" metaverse.
Understanding the tokenomics of PlayCat (PCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
