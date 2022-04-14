PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) Tokenomics
🎮 PLAYFUN: A "FunFi" Evolution for Web3 Gamers and Communities
PLAYFUN is a native token that fuses the spirit of MEME culture with a playable, immersive ecosystem. Built on BSC, it aims to break the boundaries between traditional GameFi and MEME tokens — creating a true on-chain entertainment hub for players and communities alike.
In a market saturated with repetitive GameFi models and overhyped MEME coins, PLAYFUN brings a refreshing answer — not another "narrative," but a return to pure fun. The next breakout MEME won’t come from hype, but from gameplay.
Headquartered in Singapore, our core team hails from Poland, the United States, and Singapore — combining global vision with deep experience in blockchain gaming and community building. This diversity empowers us to deliver a sustainable, engaging, and forward-thinking project.
PLAYFUN isn’t just a game — it’s the beginning
PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLAYFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLAYFUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
