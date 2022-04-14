PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) Information

🎮 PLAYFUN: A "FunFi" Evolution for Web3 Gamers and Communities

PLAYFUN is a native token that fuses the spirit of MEME culture with a playable, immersive ecosystem. Built on BSC, it aims to break the boundaries between traditional GameFi and MEME tokens — creating a true on-chain entertainment hub for players and communities alike.

In a market saturated with repetitive GameFi models and overhyped MEME coins, PLAYFUN brings a refreshing answer — not another "narrative," but a return to pure fun. The next breakout MEME won’t come from hype, but from gameplay.

Headquartered in Singapore, our core team hails from Poland, the United States, and Singapore — combining global vision with deep experience in blockchain gaming and community building. This diversity empowers us to deliver a sustainable, engaging, and forward-thinking project.

PLAYFUN isn’t just a game — it’s the beginning