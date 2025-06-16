PlayMind Price (PLAI)
The live price of PlayMind (PLAI) today is 0.00120349 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.20M USD. PLAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlayMind Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PlayMind price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLAI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of PlayMind to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlayMind to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlayMind to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlayMind to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PlayMind: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-0.31%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PlayMind enables players to commoditize their gameplay data, train AI agents to automate in-game actions, and build full games — without code — using AI: An AI Driven Game Launcher. It is a decentralized data capture protocol that redefines how games are built, played, and monetized. It creates a new primitive for gaming where the value chain is flipped bottom-to-top, democratizing the entire industry
