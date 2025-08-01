More About LEVETH

$7,324.98
$7,324.98$7,324.98
-9.90%1D
USD

Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) is currently trading at 7,325.63 USD with a market cap of $ 1.10M USD. LEVETH to USD price is updated in real-time.

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-9.89%
Plaza LevETH 24-hour price change
150.24 USD
Circulating supply

During today, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ -804.545540442921.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ +6,305.5221038030.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ +5,162.2168902070.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ +5,319.661576744216.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -804.545540442921-9.89%
30 Days$ +6,305.5221038030+86.07%
60 Days$ +5,162.2168902070+70.47%
90 Days$ +5,319.661576744216+265.19%

Discover the latest price analysis of Plaza LevETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 7,298.51
$ 7,298.51$ 7,298.51

$ 8,173.02
$ 8,173.02$ 8,173.02

$ 9,447.2
$ 9,447.2$ 9,447.2

-1.17%

-9.89%

-3.14%

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.10M
$ 1.10M$ 1.10M

--
----

150.24
150.24 150.24

Plaza Finance is the public square for on-chain bonds and leverage, building innovative programmable derivative protocols. Through tokenized vault structures that enable any risk-return profile to be created on any asset, users are empowered with novel strategies for yield generation and asset exposure within the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.plaza.finance/

Official Website

Understanding the tokenomics of Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LEVETH token's extensive tokenomics now!

