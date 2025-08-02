What is PLUTO (PLUTO)

Pluto is a memecoin, representing the religion called Church Of Dulo. It's built on the Solana blockchain. The Pluto character is a delusional cat, who believes in himself and the crypot market to take him higher and higher. We are producing high quality art for our X account that other traders have greatly enjoyed so far. We plan on growing the cult of Pluto until everyone is as delusional as Pluto the cat.

PLUTO (PLUTO) Resource Official Website

PLUTO (PLUTO) Tokenomics

