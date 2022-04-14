PNP Exchange (PNP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PNP Exchange (PNP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PNP Exchange (PNP) Information Predictandpump (PNP), aimed at making prediction markets fully permissionless and accessible. No orderbook, No illiquid markets. Trade your sentiments directly against the bonding curve permissionlesly! pnp.exchange embodies the concept of "correct-by-construction" markets: we start from facts we want to know, then deliberately design markets to optimally elicit that information from participants. Any user can pose a question about future events, create an instantly tradable market around it, and earn fees from the trading pool. Official Website: https://www.pnp.exchange Buy PNP Now!

PNP Exchange (PNP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PNP Exchange (PNP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 713.72K $ 713.72K $ 713.72K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 713.72K $ 713.72K $ 713.72K All-Time High: $ 0.00298397 $ 0.00298397 $ 0.00298397 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00071374 $ 0.00071374 $ 0.00071374 Learn more about PNP Exchange (PNP) price

PNP Exchange (PNP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PNP Exchange (PNP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PNP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PNP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PNP's tokenomics, explore PNP token's live price!

