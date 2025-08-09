POC Blockchain Price (POC)
POC Blockchain (POC) is currently trading at 0.04163896 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. POC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the POC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POC price information.
During today, the price change of POC Blockchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of POC Blockchain to USD was $ -0.0006149824.
In the past 60 days, the price change of POC Blockchain to USD was $ -0.0168702161.
In the past 90 days, the price change of POC Blockchain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006149824
|-1.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0168702161
|-40.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of POC Blockchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aiming at distributed autonomous organizations and accelerating the application of blockchain in the real economy, POC designs a double-layer open chain group architecture to support the independent operation of multiple industries and company blockchains. Each industrial ecology and enterprise can publish its own independent blockchain based on the POC public chain. The two-tier architecture includes POC public chain and POC industry chain group. Among them, the POC public chain bears the POC token, and relies on the DPoS entrusted proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to be responsible for the value consensus and transmission of the entire industry; the POC industry chain group contains the ecology of different industries and enterprises, and sets different parameters, states, and zones according to the actual situation of the industry The block structure, as well as the consensus mechanism and community governance rules, support unlimited horizontal expansion of various industries and support the development of many small and medium-sized enterprises. Different POC industry chains anchor and transfer value through cross-chain interaction with the POC public chain.
