Aiming at distributed autonomous organizations and accelerating the application of blockchain in the real economy, POC designs a double-layer open chain group architecture to support the independent operation of multiple industries and company blockchains. Each industrial ecology and enterprise can publish its own independent blockchain based on the POC public chain. The two-tier architecture includes POC public chain and POC industry chain group. Among them, the POC public chain bears the POC token, and relies on the DPoS entrusted proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to be responsible for the value consensus and transmission of the entire industry; the POC industry chain group contains the ecology of different industries and enterprises, and sets different parameters, states, and zones according to the actual situation of the industry The block structure, as well as the consensus mechanism and community governance rules, support unlimited horizontal expansion of various industries and support the development of many small and medium-sized enterprises. Different POC industry chains anchor and transfer value through cross-chain interaction with the POC public chain.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
POC Price Prediction
Want to know where POC might be heading? Our POC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
