POC Blockchain (POC) Tokenomics

POC Blockchain (POC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into POC Blockchain (POC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

POC Blockchain (POC) Information

Aiming at distributed autonomous organizations and accelerating the application of blockchain in the real economy, POC designs a double-layer open chain group architecture to support the independent operation of multiple industries and company blockchains. Each industrial ecology and enterprise can publish its own independent blockchain based on the POC public chain. The two-tier architecture includes POC public chain and POC industry chain group. Among them, the POC public chain bears the POC token, and relies on the DPoS entrusted proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to be responsible for the value consensus and transmission of the entire industry; the POC industry chain group contains the ecology of different industries and enterprises, and sets different parameters, states, and zones according to the actual situation of the industry The block structure, as well as the consensus mechanism and community governance rules, support unlimited horizontal expansion of various industries and support the development of many small and medium-sized enterprises. Different POC industry chains anchor and transfer value through cross-chain interaction with the POC public chain.

Official Website:
https://www.pocblockchain.io/

POC Blockchain (POC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for POC Blockchain (POC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 41.64M
$ 41.64M$ 41.64M
All-Time High:
$ 13.45
$ 13.45$ 13.45
All-Time Low:
$ 0.04112182
$ 0.04112182$ 0.04112182
Current Price:
$ 0.04163896
$ 0.04163896$ 0.04163896

POC Blockchain (POC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of POC Blockchain (POC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of POC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many POC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand POC's tokenomics, explore POC token's live price!

POC Price Prediction

Want to know where POC might be heading? Our POC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.