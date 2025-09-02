More About POCHITA

mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Pochita (POCHITA) Live Price Chart
Pochita (POCHITA) Price Information (USD)

Pochita (POCHITA) real-time price is $0.0001725. Over the past 24 hours, POCHITA traded between a low of $ 0.00017222 and a high of $ 0.00017548, showing active market volatility. POCHITA's all-time high price is $ 0.03193544, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00017222.

In terms of short-term performance, POCHITA has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -1.50% over 24 hours, and -2.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pochita (POCHITA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Pochita is $ 172.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POCHITA is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999892908.21344. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.48K.

Pochita (POCHITA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pochita to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pochita to USD was $ -0.0000268809.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pochita to USD was $ -0.0000686545.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pochita to USD was $ -0.0000933692525774873.

Today$ 0-1.50%
30 Days$ -0.0000268809-15.58%
60 Days$ -0.0000686545-39.79%
90 Days$ -0.0000933692525774873-35.11%

What is Pochita (POCHITA)

Pochita (POCHITA) Resource

Official Website

Pochita Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pochita (POCHITA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pochita (POCHITA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pochita.

Check the Pochita price prediction now!

POCHITA to Local Currencies

Pochita (POCHITA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pochita (POCHITA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POCHITA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pochita (POCHITA)

How much is Pochita (POCHITA) worth today?
The live POCHITA price in USD is 0.0001725 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current POCHITA to USD price?
The current price of POCHITA to USD is $ 0.0001725. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pochita?
The market cap for POCHITA is $ 172.48K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of POCHITA?
The circulating supply of POCHITA is 999.89M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of POCHITA?
POCHITA achieved an ATH price of 0.03193544 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of POCHITA?
POCHITA saw an ATL price of 0.00017222 USD.
What is the trading volume of POCHITA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for POCHITA is -- USD.
Will POCHITA go higher this year?
POCHITA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out POCHITA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Pochita (POCHITA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.