Pochita v2 (POCHITA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000967 $ 0.0000967 $ 0.0000967 24H Low $ 0.00010229 $ 0.00010229 $ 0.00010229 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000967$ 0.0000967 $ 0.0000967 24H High $ 0.00010229$ 0.00010229 $ 0.00010229 All Time High $ 0.03193544$ 0.03193544 $ 0.03193544 Lowest Price $ 0.00006076$ 0.00006076 $ 0.00006076 Price Change (1H) +1.44% Price Change (1D) +5.13% Price Change (7D) -12.62% Price Change (7D) -12.62%

Pochita v2 (POCHITA) real-time price is $0.00010218. Over the past 24 hours, POCHITA traded between a low of $ 0.0000967 and a high of $ 0.00010229, showing active market volatility. POCHITA's all-time high price is $ 0.03193544, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006076.

In terms of short-term performance, POCHITA has changed by +1.44% over the past hour, +5.13% over 24 hours, and -12.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pochita v2 (POCHITA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 102.26K$ 102.26K $ 102.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.26K$ 102.26K $ 102.26K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,999.999999 999,999,999.999999 999,999,999.999999

The current Market Cap of Pochita v2 is $ 102.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POCHITA is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.26K.