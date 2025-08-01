What is Pocketcoin (PKOIN)

Pocketnet is a decentralized social network based on the blockchain. There is no central authority or corporation. Platform is run by equal nodes on a blockchain with no centralized server. All revenue is split between node operators and content creators. Node operators stake Pocketcoin in order to mint blocks with rewards and transactions fees. Half of rewards in each block go to content creators based on ratings their content gathers from users. Read more in the article.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Resource Official Website

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pocketcoin (PKOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PKOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!