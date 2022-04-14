Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pocketcoin (PKOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Information Pocketnet is a decentralized social network based on the blockchain. There is no central authority or corporation. Platform is run by equal nodes on a blockchain with no centralized server. All revenue is split between node operators and content creators. Node operators stake Pocketcoin in order to mint blocks with rewards and transactions fees. Half of rewards in each block go to content creators based on ratings their content gathers from users. Read more in the article. Official Website: https://pocketnet.app/ Buy PKOIN Now!

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pocketcoin (PKOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.08M $ 10.08M $ 10.08M Total Supply: $ 12.29M $ 12.29M $ 12.29M Circulating Supply: $ 11.42M $ 11.42M $ 11.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.84M $ 10.84M $ 10.84M All-Time High: $ 6.71 $ 6.71 $ 6.71 All-Time Low: $ 0.096816 $ 0.096816 $ 0.096816 Current Price: $ 0.88231 $ 0.88231 $ 0.88231 Learn more about Pocketcoin (PKOIN) price

Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pocketcoin (PKOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PKOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PKOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PKOIN's tokenomics, explore PKOIN token's live price!

