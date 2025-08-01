What is Poggers ($POGGERS)

Poggers is a lifestyle brand focused on delivering high-quality, nutritious drink mixes designed for gamers, esports athletes, and anyone needing sustained energy, hydration, or better sleep. Our product lineup includes energy mixes for focus and endurance (with 200mg caffeine per serving, no artificial flavors or sugar), hydration formulas packed with vitamins A-E, and an upcoming sleep formula featuring melatonin for restful recovery. We've brought this real-world brand on-chain by launching the $POGGERS token on Solana via the Believe app, enabling community ownership, utility tied to our products, and revenue-sharing mechanisms. This bridges Web2 e-commerce with Web3, creating an ecosystem where fans can support and benefit from our growth in the booming powdered beverage market.

