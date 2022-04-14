Poison Finance (POI$ON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Poison Finance (POI$ON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Poison Finance (POI$ON) Information Decentralized Multichain Synthetic Assets (Potions). Trade Stocks, Commodities, Etfs On the Blockchain. Official Website: https://poison.finance

Poison Finance (POI$ON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Poison Finance (POI$ON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 84.16K $ 84.16K $ 84.16K Total Supply: $ 9.84M $ 9.84M $ 9.84M Circulating Supply: $ 8.77M $ 8.77M $ 8.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 94.46K $ 94.46K $ 94.46K All-Time High: $ 2.58 $ 2.58 $ 2.58 All-Time Low: $ 0.00182378 $ 0.00182378 $ 0.00182378 Current Price: $ 0.00959523 $ 0.00959523 $ 0.00959523 Learn more about Poison Finance (POI$ON) price

Poison Finance (POI$ON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Poison Finance (POI$ON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POI$ON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POI$ON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POI$ON's tokenomics, explore POI$ON token's live price!

POI$ON Price Prediction Want to know where POI$ON might be heading? Our POI$ON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

