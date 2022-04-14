POKI (POKI) Tokenomics
POKI (POKI) Information
In the fast-moving world of Solana, traders, builders, and communities are always on the lookout for something that blends fun, utility, and excitement. That’s where POKI comes in. More than just a token, POKI is your entry pass to a thrilling journey across the Solana ecosystem, delivering both entertainment and opportunity in one sweet package.
POKI isn’t just about speculation—it’s about creating a culture where holding a token feels like being part of an adventure. Imagine every chart movement, every pump, and every dip becoming part of a storyline that the community builds together. With its lighthearted spirit and bold vision, POKI transforms trading into an experience rather than a chore. Holding POKI is like strapping yourself in for a roller coaster—there are ups, downs, and surprises, but the ride is always unforgettable.
On Solana, speed and low fees set the stage for innovation, and POKI embraces that environment fully. Transactions are fast, communities form quickly, and momentum builds in real time. POKI’s mission is to harness that energy and channel it into a growing movement. It’s not just another token sitting idly on the blockchain—it’s alive, moving with the market, and designed to bring people together.
What makes POKI special is its dual identity: it’s both a meme and a mission. As a meme, it brings the fun, the culture, and the virality that crypto loves. As a mission, it provides structure, plans, and goals that keep the community anchored. A portion of supply is carefully allocated, strategies are transparent, and the roadmap is guided by the principle of sustainability. The balance between hype and long-term vision is what gives POKI its unique flavor.
Whether you’re a casual trader looking for excitement, a Solana degen chasing the next big play, or a believer in community-driven projects, POKI welcomes you. This is not just a ticket you hold—it’s a pass that grants you access to moments, memes, and milestones that will define your crypto journey.
The sweetest ride isn’t about the destination—it’s about the thrill of being on board. With POKI, you’re not just buying a token, you’re joining a movement that’s ready to light up Solana with energy, laughter, and growth. So buckle up, because the ride has just begun.
POKI (POKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for POKI (POKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
POKI (POKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of POKI (POKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.