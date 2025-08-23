What is PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA)

PokPok makes options trading easy & fun through gamification & automation. Our AI Options Vaults fully automate trading, providing a hands-off way to earn passive income. At the heart of each vault lies the Agent Brain aka Central Trading Decision Agent (CTDA). The CTDA is the central artificial intelligence layer that coordinates and governs all vault operations, ensuring intelligent and adaptive strategy execution. PokPok's Agentic network is a combination of 8 agents that flawlessly work together to analyse markets, on-chain sentiment, evaluate optimal trading strategy & autonomously execute trades.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Resource Official Website

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals.

Check the PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals price prediction now!

CTDA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTDA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) How much is PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) worth today? The live CTDA price in USD is 0.00641738 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CTDA to USD price? $ 0.00641738 . Check out The current price of CTDA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals? The market cap for CTDA is $ 962.61K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CTDA? The circulating supply of CTDA is 150.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CTDA? CTDA achieved an ATH price of 0.00766295 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CTDA? CTDA saw an ATL price of 0.00512157 USD . What is the trading volume of CTDA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CTDA is -- USD . Will CTDA go higher this year? CTDA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CTDA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Important Industry Updates