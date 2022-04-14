PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Tokenomics
PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Information
PokPok makes options trading easy & fun through gamification & automation.
Our AI Options Vaults fully automate trading, providing a hands-off way to earn passive income.
At the heart of each vault lies the Agent Brain aka Central Trading Decision Agent (CTDA).
The CTDA is the central artificial intelligence layer that coordinates and governs all vault operations, ensuring intelligent and adaptive strategy execution.
PokPok's Agentic network is a combination of 8 agents that flawlessly work together to analyse markets, on-chain sentiment, evaluate optimal trading strategy & autonomously execute trades.
Understanding the tokenomics of PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTDA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
