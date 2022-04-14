Discover key insights into PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Information

PokPok makes options trading easy & fun through gamification & automation.

Our AI Options Vaults fully automate trading, providing a hands-off way to earn passive income.

At the heart of each vault lies the Agent Brain aka Central Trading Decision Agent (CTDA).

The CTDA is the central artificial intelligence layer that coordinates and governs all vault operations, ensuring intelligent and adaptive strategy execution.

PokPok's Agentic network is a combination of 8 agents that flawlessly work together to analyse markets, on-chain sentiment, evaluate optimal trading strategy & autonomously execute trades.