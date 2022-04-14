Pola On Base (POLA) Tokenomics
Pola On Base (POLA) Information
Pola is a community-driven meme coin within the Base ecosystem, seeking to create a vibrant and interconnected Base community. Pola recognizes the power of memes in crypto adoption. Embracing memes encourages engagement and creativity through storytelling, and creates a strong sense of community among its users.
The rapid growth of the Base ecosystem provides a strong foundation for POLA’s success, as it allows the platform to leverage the resources and expertise of other projects in the space. As the Base Chain continues to grow, so will the potential for POLA to thrive and extend its reach.
Pola On Base (POLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pola On Base (POLA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pola On Base (POLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pola On Base (POLA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
POLA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
