What is Polar Inu (POLAR)

Polar Inu (POLAR) Polar Inu (POLAR) Solana PumpFun Relaunch Polar Inu is a pioneering DeFi project built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by Polar, a resilient 9.5-year-old Siberian Husky. Our mission is to raise awareness for Polar’s medical treatments through innovative blockchain solutions and community engagement. By leveraging the power of decentralized finance, we aim to set a new standard of care for canines with cancer while fostering a supportive, transparent, and engaged global community. Join us in this special Solana PumpFun Relaunch FairLaunch Edition and be a part of our journey to make a difference! 🌟🐾❄️ Airdrop Note: 5% of the total supply (50,000,000 $POLAR) will be allocated to OG holders and early contributors. Your early support is invaluable to us!

