Polimec Price (PLMC)
Polimec (PLMC) is currently trading at 0.00129978 USD with a market cap of $ 82.75K USD. PLMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PLMC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLMC price information.
During today, the price change of Polimec to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polimec to USD was $ -0.0012890709.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polimec to USD was $ -0.0012907489.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polimec to USD was $ -0.16661180076899929.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012890709
|-99.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012907489
|-99.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.16661180076899929
|-99.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polimec: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+8.33%
-68.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized community-driven funding protocol for Web3. Polimec enables fundraising in a decentralized, transparent, and regulatory compliant manner, aligning stakeholder incentives during and beyond the fundraise. ---- Polimec is a decentralized community-driven funding protocol developed on Polkadot to accelerate the Web3 ecosystem. The open-source and module-based blockchain system facilitates fundraising in a regulatory compliant and sustainable manner using on-chain credentials. Polimec provides an automated framework for projects to raise funds within a broad and diverse community with transparent and fair access for all. The protocol provides access to fundraising and governs the issuance, distribution, and conversion of tokens to mainnet. Polimec maximizes value creation for Web3 projects, allows different stakeholders to participate in funding rounds, and minimizes information asymmetry between participants and issuers to grow their community. The underlying reward mechanism en- sures that the interests of the various participants and projects are aligned for sustainable fundraising. Using on-chain credentials from KILT enables user verification for know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML), and other regulatory purposes while staying pseudonymous. This allows network participants to comply with relevant regulations in a decentralized and efficient process - while preserving data privacy. Furthermore, the native PLMC token enables access to participate in fundraises and a variety of additional functionalities such as staking, gamified social credit building, and more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Polimec (PLMC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLMC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLMC to VND
₫34.2037107
|1 PLMC to AUD
A$0.0020016612
|1 PLMC to GBP
￡0.000974835
|1 PLMC to EUR
€0.0011178108
|1 PLMC to USD
$0.00129978
|1 PLMC to MYR
RM0.0054850716
|1 PLMC to TRY
₺0.0528880482
|1 PLMC to JPY
¥0.19106766
|1 PLMC to ARS
ARS$1.7399894904
|1 PLMC to RUB
₽0.1040733846
|1 PLMC to INR
₹0.1139647104
|1 PLMC to IDR
Rp21.3078654432
|1 PLMC to KRW
₩1.8052384464
|1 PLMC to PHP
₱0.0746983566
|1 PLMC to EGP
￡E.0.0630003366
|1 PLMC to BRL
R$0.00714879
|1 PLMC to CAD
C$0.0017806986
|1 PLMC to BDT
৳0.158508171
|1 PLMC to NGN
₦1.987428609
|1 PLMC to UAH
₴0.054200826
|1 PLMC to VES
Bs0.16377228
|1 PLMC to CLP
$1.25558748
|1 PLMC to PKR
Rs0.3682016784
|1 PLMC to KZT
₸0.6991776576
|1 PLMC to THB
฿0.042047883
|1 PLMC to TWD
NT$0.0389674044
|1 PLMC to AED
د.إ0.0047701926
|1 PLMC to CHF
Fr0.001039824
|1 PLMC to HKD
HK$0.0101902752
|1 PLMC to MAD
.د.م0.011827998
|1 PLMC to MXN
$0.0243188838
|1 PLMC to PLN
zł0.0047961882
|1 PLMC to RON
лв0.0056930364
|1 PLMC to SEK
kr0.0125558748
|1 PLMC to BGN
лв0.0021836304
|1 PLMC to HUF
Ft0.4466563992
|1 PLMC to CZK
Kč0.0275943294
|1 PLMC to KWD
د.ك0.0003964329
|1 PLMC to ILS
₪0.0044712432